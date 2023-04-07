Pet of the week

It’s About Thyme the cat

Hey there, my name is Thyme, and I made my way to Massachusetts from North Carolina in hopes to find my forever home.  I was fostered with my sister Savory and although we aren’t a bonded pair, we would love a home together.  I’m sweet but can come across as shy at first upon meeting new people.  Some of my favorite things are toys, laser lights and other cats.  I would probably do best in a home with older children who will respect that I may need some time to get used to my new life with my new humans!  I do love belly rubs and pets once I get a chance to know you!  Do I sound like the right fit for you?

Please visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html to fill out an application.

