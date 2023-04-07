Hey there, my name is Thyme, and I made my way to Massachusetts from North Carolina in hopes to find my forever home. I was fostered with my sister Savory and although we aren’t a bonded pair, we would love a home together. I’m sweet but can come across as shy at first upon meeting new people. Some of my favorite things are toys, laser lights and other cats. I would probably do best in a home with older children who will respect that I may need some time to get used to my new life with my new humans! I do love belly rubs and pets once I get a chance to know you! Do I sound like the right fit for you?
Please visit https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html to fill out an application.
