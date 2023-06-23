Pet of the Week: Penny

Penny the Dog

Meet Penny, a 5.5-month-old available as one of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s foster-to-adopt dogs.  Penny appears to be a terrier mix, will reach a medium size once fully grown.  Shyness is Penny’s initial reaction to new people, unfamiliar situations, and loud noises but she warms up and blossoms into a loving, loyal companion.  She will thrive in a calm and understanding environment where she can feel safe and secure, a home with adults or older children, and perhaps a confident dog for a role model.  Penny likes her furry friends and absolutely loves playing with toys.  If you think Penny would make a good addition to your family, visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about her and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.