Pet of The Week

Millie the Pup

Millie is a cutie that just wants to be your best friend. She's still figuring out her confidence, but she's really started to come out of her shell in her foster home. She's definitely nervous in new situations and around new people/dogs, but she quickly warms up with a ‘whole-body-wag', and loves it when you pick her up and hold her. She's loved being around an adult dog -- her playful side really comes out, including lots of zoomies -- and she'd do great with an older sibling that she can keep learning from. She has a newfound love for stuffed animal toys -- we gave her a few and she quickly gathered them up, brought them to her bed, and fell asleep. She also loves the ones that squeak! As she loves being picked up, she also loves to sit with you, or on you, on the couch and will snuggle right in when she knows it's quiet time.  Millie would thrive in an adult home with another friendly, outgoing pooch to show her the way, she is just a baby and adjusting to all the new things and would love a friend to help her learn and grow!

Interested in adopting Millie?  Learn more at capeannanimalaid.org