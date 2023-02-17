Pet_of_the_Week.jpg
Hello, Vincen, here. I am in a foster home and weigh in at about 30 lbs and a low rider, most likely part Bassett Hound or dachshund mix. Vincen had a tough past and was rescued as a small puppy in Puerto Rico. Vincen would make a good playmate for an outgoing social pup who wants a puppy to play and hang around with. My foster mom had this to say about me " I would recommend that he goes to a home that has another (preferably confident) dog already. He does well with other dogs and there's also no problem with children, although humans (strangers) and loud noises still scare him. Every opportunity he gets, he'll run and hide. Vincen has improved tremendously from where he's been to the point where he will now not run away anymore for us to put the leash on him when we go for a walk. He does his business outside like a champ, so housebroken as long as he is being taken out at least 3-4 times a day. He does not like the crate, other than at night when he is with you in the bedroom sleeping. On the bright side, he's super sweet and gentle and likes to hoard toys (cutie pie). Once he trusts you, he'll let you pet him and give him kisses (he may even lick you back once in a while). This is just going to take a ton of time and patience. :) " If you are up for a challenge and feel you might be a good fit for Vincen please fill out an online application today and we can setup a virtual meeting so you can see Vincen in his foster home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.