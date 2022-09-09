Hank (shown here) and Tank are both cute, fluffy and playful puppies looking for homes to call their own. They are sweet, outgoing and fun. They would do well as family pups but would also make great companions for a single person. You can't go wrong with one of these two cuties. If you are interested in adopting one of them, submit an online application and stop in during our regular visiting hours.
Visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.