Kandi is a confident, social and outgoing young lady looking for a home! She is about 1.5 years old and has beautiful calico coloring. If you are sitting down with a laptop she will happily jump up and sit right in your lap. She is lots of fun and would make an excellent addition to most any loving home. If you think Kandi may be just the gal for you, submit an online application and stop in during our regular visiting hours for an opportunity to meet her.
