Hello! My name is Dominic, I am a big, goofy 11-month-old and possibly have some Plott Hound in my family tree. I love to go on walks and romp in the yard. I recently had surgery to correct a prolapsed cherry eye. I could need some further care in the future, so I am considered a special needs adoption. I am looking for a dog experienced home with no young children. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet Of The Week: Goofy Dominic
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.