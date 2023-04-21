Meet Zony, a Puerto Rican Sato who is likely full grown but may gain some pounds once she is in a forever home. An intelligent dog that enjoys a nap, a long walk, and treats, she bonds with her human very quickly and loves attention. She is completely house trained and has learned how to be on a leash and a couple of commands. Because she grew up as a street dog, she is working on getting to like other dogs, and would likely do best in a single-dog household (at least at first). If you think she would make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit her today!
Pet of the week: Get in the Zone
Tags
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Alison “Ali” Crocker
- Mary Waters (Niles) Shepley
- Should We Ban Personal Data Collection from Bio-Recognition Tech?
- 2023 Signing Day
- Obituary for Frederick Lincoln Rice
- ME Softball Program Makes a Comeback in 2023
- Robert “Bob” Smith Pulver
- Christine Stewart Corley
- Unfinished Business for ME Boys Lax
- The Summers on Cape Ann That Transformed Edward Hopper
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alison “Ali” Crocker
- Mary Waters (Niles) Shepley
- Should We Ban Personal Data Collection from Bio-Recognition Tech?
- 2023 Signing Day
- Obituary for Frederick Lincoln Rice
- ME Softball Program Makes a Comeback in 2023
- Robert “Bob” Smith Pulver
- Christine Stewart Corley
- Unfinished Business for ME Boys Lax
- The Summers on Cape Ann That Transformed Edward Hopper
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.