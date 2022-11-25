Cat

Spirit cat 

Linguine is a five-month-old lady who we consider a spirit cat. Spirit Cats are not for everyone, but they are very special cats for some. They are Spirit Cats -- very shy with people. They live in your home, but are rarely seen -- especially by visitors. They are cats who live with you, and who may bond deeply with you or only just grant you the opportunity to touch them...or not.

Spirit Cats need homes too. Here's what to expect (unless otherwise noted):

