Dandelion is full of fun and affection. She is a happy and outgoing puppy about 5 months old. She's always up for a good game of fetch or a romp around the yard with some napping and snuggle time to follow. Did you say treats? She is a quick learner and looking forward to taking classes with you. She has mastered sit and enjoys going for walks on leash. With her cute button nose and perky ears, she's sure to capture the hearts of everyone she meets. If you're looking for a playful and affectionate pup to join your home, look no further than Dandelion. With her endless charm, she's sure to bring sunshine to your life every day! If you are interested in adopting Dandelion, please fill out an online application today and we can setup a virtual meeting so you can meet her in her foster home.
Submit an application for Dandelion by going to capeannanimalaid.org/adopt
