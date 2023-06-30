Hey all, Falcon here and I think it is about my turn to find a family! I am a super sweet, affectionate and outgoing fellow. I love playing with other dogs and am respectful. I adore going for walks and laying on my blankies with a good Nyla bone chew or stuffed Kong. I am eager and willing to learn and have mastered sit. Looking for a buddy to share walks around the block, snuggle time on the couch and occasional adventures with? Apply online today at capeannanimalaid.org/adopt and visit me at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week: Come Fly With Me
