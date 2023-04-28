Hello there! The folks here call me Carmen. I am 4 years old and found myself at the Cape Ann Aid because I didn't have a home.
I took some time getting used to the shelter life, the people and environment was a bit scary at first but with some dedicated human friends I am learning that everyone is nice here. I love attention once I trust you and especially like my chin scratched. I am looking for a cat experienced adult home where I can have time to settle in and get used to my new home and family without too many expectations. The folks here think I have it in me to come out of my shell. If you are looking for a kitty over the young kitten phase consider adopting me today.
To submit an adoption application for Annabelle, go to capeannanimalaid.org/adopt
