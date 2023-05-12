Pet of The Week

Jake the cat

Jake here! I am a lovely boy about 13 years old looking for my chance at forever.  I love quiet affection and fun.  If you are looking for an older kitty who is housetrained, I might just be your guy!  I would love a quiet home with a cozy kitty bed and a loving family.  If you have it in your heart to adopt a guy like me, stop by and visit me today!  Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.