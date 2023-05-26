Hiya! Burt here! I’m a 4-month-old Labrador retriever mix. I’m a little anxious but I show it as fawning or fidgeting. I like to be as close as possible to you, I tend to whimper quite a bit, and give subtle calming signals like paw raising and yawning. My trainer here thinks it would be best if I could get into a force-free puppy training course. If you’re looking for a kind, loving, lap puppy, send an application in and let’s meet!
Burt is available to meet by appointment. To submit an application for Burt, or for more information about him and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, visit capeannanimalaid.org.
