Hey there! Omen here! I am a cute newly two-month-old kitty looking for my forever home. I made my way to Cape Ann Animal Aid from a local rescue where they found me at a park. I am a bit shy and timid at first but with a little trust I will warm up to you nicely. I spend my days here at the shelter playing with my roommate. I enjoy all kinds of toys and laying in my hammock. I hope I can find a family where they will acknowledge my shyness to hopefully bring out my goofy personality.
Pet of the Week: Bringing You Good Luck
