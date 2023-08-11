Pet of the Week

Hey there!  Omen here! I am a cute newly two-month-old kitty looking for my forever home.  I made my way to Cape Ann Animal Aid from a local rescue where they found me at a park.  I am a bit shy and timid at first but with a little trust I will warm up to you nicely.  I spend my days here at the shelter playing with my roommate.  I enjoy all kinds of toys and laying in my hammock.  I hope I can find a family where they will acknowledge my shyness to hopefully bring out my goofy personality.

Fill out an application for me at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html