Pet of The Week

Up for adoption

Meet McDonald.  She is around nine months old and is looking for her forever home.  While super sweet and playful, McDonald can be high energy and is always looking for fun and play!  She would do great in an active household.  She will be large dog when full grown.  Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about McDonald and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.