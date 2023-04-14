Pet of The Week: Carnival

Dog up for adoption

Hey all, Rio here!  I am a sweet, friendly 3-month-old boy ready to find my forever home.  I enjoy playing with toys and running around with my siblings.

I am always ready for a walk to enjoy the fresh air and treats my friends give me here at the shelter.

