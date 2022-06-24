Pet Blessing

Pet Blessing Day 

On Saturday, June 25, come and bring your special animal friend for a Summer Blessing from Rev. Mark Boyea, at the First Parish Congregational Sanctuary from 1-2 p.m.  Donate one or more items to PALS Animal Life Savers, enjoy a treat, play a game, and enjoy the picturesque Town Green.  This is a one-hour special event, so don’t be late.

PALS https://palscats.org/ is in need of the following items: ExquisiCat Paper Pellet Cat Litter, cat and kitten Food, cat Ttoys, Swiffer Wet Jet Refill Pads, used linens, towels, fleece blankets, Swiffer Sweeper Dry Cloths Unscented, non-latex gloves/ medium and large, unscented dishwashing liquid and hand soap.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.