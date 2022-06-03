Wizard is one handsome fellow! He was originally rescued in South Carolina after he wandered into a feline friendly home and his owners were never found. Wizard is curious and ready for adventure. he loves investigating new places. His former fosters say he loves to investigate and explore. Is very sweet, loving and affectionate. He is a calm guy when hanging out inside but was an indoor/outdoor cat so likes to dash out the door and do some exploring. His foster family says he would frequently visit the neighbors for treats and he would jump in and explore any opened car door so you will need to keep a close eye on this busy body. He loves treats and loves being the center of attention. Wizard would make an excellent addition to most any loving home, and he won't last long, so go ahead and submit an online application and stop in during our regular visiting hours for an opportunity to make one of them a part of your family!
Visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.