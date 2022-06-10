Lilly

Lilly The Cat

Lilly here, I am a sweet young lady looking for a home and family of my very own!  I made my way here to the Cape Ann Animal Aid with several other lucky Kitties looking for a chance at forever!  I am a quiet type lady and would love a low traffic home.  If you are looking for a lady like me, consider adopting me today!  If you are interested in adopting, please visit capeannanimalaid.org/adopt

