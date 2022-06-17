Jamaica here! I am one of four super sweet and fun puppies. We are happy, young hound mixes who made our way here from North Carolina in hopes of finding our forever homes. We love to play chase and tug-o-war. We are eager to please and are sure to make some loving companions. We would do well in most any home setting given some time and space to settle in. If you are all about puppy training and have lots of love to share, consider adopting one of these lucky pups today.
Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.