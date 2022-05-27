Mickey, 9, is a quiet, reserved fellow who would love a quiet home, maybe with another cat. Although a senior, he appears to be in good health. If you think Mickey might be a good match for your home and family, please fill out an online application and Cape Ann Animal Aid can set up a meeting to make sure it is a perfect match. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet Of The Week: Quiet Mickey
