Moose is a sweet 1-year-old Weimaraner mix looking for foster parents to adopt. He loves to snuggle, likes to learn, and loves other dogs. Moose needs a home with another dog. He is a bit nervous, and needs another dog to show him the ropes and lead the way. He loves to play with the dogs at the shelter, and loves toys. Moose sleeps well in his crate, is potty trained, and is happy to entertain himself outside. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Moose, fostering to adopt, and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet Of The Week: Moose Needs a Pal
