It’s not a very glamorous world out there in fungi-land these days due to our prolonged drought.  The fungi that are symbiotic with plants and trees, called “mycorrhizal fungi”, are still busy as bees in the soil, but they are smart enough not to try to produce any fruiting bodies, what we call mushrooms, lest they become instantly dry as toast and fail to mature and produce spores.  

Fungi are not stupid after all.  