This week, the Cricket acknowledges some of the excellence that has become a part of our everyday lives here around Cape Ann, whether it’s talented individuals performing and competing at a higher level, or simply enjoying some of the local things that other communities just can’t match.

• We all know that Cape Ann is home to some excellent restaurants. Outdoor dining became a necessity that helped those local eateries to survive the COVID pandemic, but also provided a unique dining experience here in Manchester. We want to know: Should outdoor dining continue in downtown Manchester now that the weather is getting warmer and the season is nearly upon us? Take the survey and let us know where you stand.

• It’s almost done, and it’s looking excellent from all angles: The Conomo Point Seawall restoration in Essex is proceeding on time and should be finished in May, and things are looking pretty good from both a safety and an aesthetics standpoint so far. Jason Brisbois gives us an update on the project.

• Students hailing from Cape Ann were recently recognized for their efforts in performance, the arts and music, and we’ve got the scoop on all of it. Luca Capotosto won first prize at the 28th Annual Sixth District Congressional High School Art Show at Montserrat College of Art recently, while a handful of fellow Manchester Essex student-artists received honorable mentions at the show. MERHS performers earned a trip to the finals after an award-winning performance of “Oh, What A Tangled Web” at DramaFest at Beverly Middle School this weekend. Meanwhile, Emma Ketchum fills us in on three young, local student-musicians who were accepted into the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston in “A Future In Music.”

• We also turn the spotlight on excellence in athletics here on Cape Ann. Now that the winter season has wrapped up at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High Schools, take a look at which local athletes earned recognition for their efforts for excellence in winter sports. Not far from here, Manchester resident Theo Masella earned a “Player of the Year” nod for JV1 Basketball at Landmark School. Click on the links below for more on local award winning athletes.

• We also have some excellent outdoor spaces to take advantage of here in town now that it’s spring, with the trees ready to bloom. Regular contributors Jimm Behnke and Kris McGinn share tree-related anecdotes, trivia and even a little local history in, “The Wisdom of Trees.”

• How about some crucial information from some of our excellent contributors? Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel reminds us in “Amending Zoning in the LCD” that today’s Planning Board Meeting (7 p.m. via Zoom) is the last one covering zoning in the Limited Commercial District before the amendments are up for a vote during the Annual Town Meeting on April 25. Jen Coles advises us on finding the right fit when it comes to selecting an interior designer in “AT HOME NOW: Survival of the Fittest?” Joanne MacInnis of Aberdeen Home Care advises us on how best to protect the finances of the elder loved ones in our lives in, “‘Dad, The Bank Called…’”