It’s April, and lately we’ve been thinking about green more than Kermit the Frog.

• Let’s start with the kind of green local businesses will be hoping to earn this summer: Essex and Manchester businesses will be looking to rebound during the warmer months after taking so many hits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking to help support these local businesses, both towns have secured state-funded means to help local business owners get back on their feet and boost local economies. Our Editorial Staff provides details on what kind of benefits are available as part of the local Rapid Recovery program below.

• With the color green slowly returning to the landscape, Manchester’s Sustainability Committee is asking locals to think green by taking the Zero Waste Challenge. Manchester residents are encouraged to register by April 14, and begin composting and recycling a few days later. Near the end of the month, participants can weigh their trash to see how much they’ve reduced household waste and be eligible to win a Seven Seas whale watching trip. Click on the link for more info.

• Many of us think about taxes - and the green we either have to pay out or might get back in the form of a refund - in April. It’s with this in mind that Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel gives us the background and some things to think about when it comes to municipal taxes, how they help provide infrastructure and other amenities for the town and maintaining a healthy bottom line in, “An Overview of Town Finances.”

• Greens are good for our health, too. Kris McGinn provides us an overview of the benefits of microgreens by checking in with Bob Doyle of Manchester-based North Shore MicroFresh. Take a look at Kris’ story to get an idea of what microgreens are, why they are so good for you and clip a microgreen-focused recipe.

• Are you ready for some football...in April? Jason Brisbois checks in with MERHS football coach Jeff Hutton to see how things are going with the Hornets now that the team is playing a fall sport in the spring.