The Sustainability Committee had a table outside the Post Office on Saturday to educate the public about the importance of reducing waste, and correct recycling and composting practices. Free bags and informational sheets were given to passers-by, who included many families taking part in the Wobblin’ Goblin parade. This is one of a series of informational events the Committee intends to hold this Fall.
Alison Anholt-White, Chair, Manchester Sustainability Committee.
