A collection of oil paintings by David P Curtis is on display at Santander Bank in downtown Manchester through April 7. During the last year, Curtis, whose work is primarily about the outdoors looked inside for his inspiration.
Curtis is primarily a Plein Air painter and art teacher working around Cape Ann, but last March coronavirus restrictions forced him indoors. Although not as happy painting in the studio, Curtis found that necessity was the mother of creative experimentation. He painted interiors and landscapes from memory.
This, he says, brought on an island mentality, hence the title of his show: Enisle.
“I grew up amidst the nature and ambiance of Cape Ann,” explains Curtis. “Beauty, aesthetics, dreams: these all take part in creating a play while I paint. Being sequestered last year forced me to draw on different creative habits and find a deep inspirational feeling I could call on, even in the studio. In talking with other artists, this seems to be simpatico.
See Curtis’ work now through April 7 at Santander Bank in Manchester during bank open hours.