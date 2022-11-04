Seaside Garden Club welcomes speaker Chris Sellew of Little Leaf Farms (https://www.littleleaffarms.com/), on the topic of Food Sustainability. Little Leaf Farms was founded to make locally grown, great-tasting lettuce that is available year-round. Taking inspiration from the best produce-growing systems in the world, they developed a 10-acre greenhouse in 2015 to make this vision a reality. Chris will discuss their growing practices and commitment to sustainability.
Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Manchester Community Center, 7 p.m. social time, 7:30 p.m. program starts. Guests are welcome for a $5 fee.
