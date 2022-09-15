The North Shore Horticultural Society welcomes the 2022-2023 program season with the opening meeting on September 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall at 62 School Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea. Members and guests will gather to hear an hour-long talk on Shade Gardening given by Kathi Gariepy, a Lifetime Master Gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association (MMGA).
Shade gardening provides various gardening challenges and unique opportunities. Learn about the best shade plants and how to select the right plant for each type of shade found in your garden so that you can have blooms from Spring through Fall. Winter interest in your shade gardens will also be explained. Kathi Gariepy speaks from experience with over 10,000 volunteer hours with MMGA, a past Vice President of the MMGA and board member of many other gardening organizations.
