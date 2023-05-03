p_14 Foraging_Gary Gilbert.jpg

Mushrooms can benefit your landscaping efforts as well as add variety to your dinner table.  They can also be fun to study because of their complex nature and the sheer challenge of the science involved.  You can learn a tremendous amount about nature from studying the fifth kingdom of fungi.

Much has been written about the Wood Wide Web and the relationships between mushrooms, trees, and plants.  In fact, many plants could not exist at all without their mushroom partners.  Some companies have even produced soil additives, a sort of mushroom fertilizer you can add to your soil when planting a tree, bush or vegetables. 

