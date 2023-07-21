 

Last Spring (2022) we agreed the grass in our backyard needed to go.  The mowing, raking, weeding, no longer were of interest!  The lawnmower was left at the end of our driveway and was scooped up.  Now the plan was real.

Anna Kassabian has written more than a dozen books and many articles on interior design, architecture, and garden design for various magazines. While writing remains a passion, her creative focus these days is her work as a porcelain sculptor. Public installations are all over the country and collectors of her work span the globe. 