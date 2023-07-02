Art_Summer Reading Mercury Gallery

Joseph Solman, Ruth Wintner - Summer Reading, oil on board, 1937, 22x20

 Photo Courtesy Mercury Gallery, Rockport MA
Joseph Solman (1909-2008) was a seminal figure in the modernist art movement that flourished in 20th century Manhattan. He drew critical praise for his expressionist paintings of people, street scenes, subway drawings, and work done while summering on Cape Ann.
 

