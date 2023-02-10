The North Shore Horticultural Society’s meeting on Thursday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. will feature a Building Productive Organic Soil program by Peter V. Hauschka, Ph.D. Peter will talk about the structure and composition of soils to understand how plant roots interact with soil and extract nutrients necessary for growth. He will describe organic components and living organisms in the soil, along with their benefits to soil structure, moisture retention, and mechanisms of storing and releasing essential nutrients. His presentation will wrap up with a discussion of ways to improve organic soils.
Over the last 50 years, Peter’s main hobby has been the design, construction, planting, and maintenance of organic gardens. Fruit growing is his main interest. His one-acre farm has 52 fruit trees, raspberries, gooseberries, etc. and 4-5 beehives. The yield is about 1,000 lbs. of fruit and 400 lbs. of honey each year. Organic soil building and enrichment have been essential for high yields from healthy, disease resistant plants.
