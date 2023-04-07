Winter has faded away again, and the rain will soon change to sunshine, which means it's time for outdoor activities again, such as sports, camping and gardening. However, an overlooked hobby might be bird-feeding, which many people actually do year-round.  Yet, for beginners, they may wonder: Where do we start ... ?

If you are fortunate enough to have your own backyard, you need look no further than that. Even a small patch of green in a packed city can harbor a treasure-trove of feathered friends.  First, select an ideal spot in your yard, located close to a tree or patch of bushes.  Birds, especially songbirds, need to feel comfortable when they are dining, and this will give them an easy escape in case of danger (hawks!).  Once you have decided upon your locale of choice, it's a good idea to visit your local supermarket or hardware store.  They should have a wide variety of bird feeders in various sizes.  They might even look like mini-homes or houses!  These can either be hung from a branch or sprig or actually nailed to the thick portion of a tree trunk (If you're worried about harming your Maple or Oak, you can use wire and wrap it around instead).  You may also be interested in purchasing a pole feeder, which is designed to deter squirrels (However, such a thing is difficult, as the furry critters are very persistent!). 

Vincent Spada is a North Shore-based writer and lifelong avid birder. He is also the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.