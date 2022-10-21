Generous Gardeners

This past weekend volunteers were busy in the Generous Gardeners’ flower beds along Stacy Boulevard in Gloucester, digging trenches and setting meticulously-spaced tulip bulbs for next year. 

By the end of the weekend’s work, each bed would have been successfully planted with 1,500 bulbs each, and 32,000 bulbs across all the beautiful beds.

