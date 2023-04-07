Melissa is trying to understand what the space should be. 

She is standing in the middle of the sun filled room, toggling between produce, baked goods, artisanal groceries, and the insanely good food being made in the kitchen to take away or eat in.  We are at Vidalia’s, the beloved market and café on West Street in Beverly Farms which today is beginning its next chapter; if only Melissa was sure of what that is.

