The common White Button Mushroom is probably the most famous fungal fruiting body of them all.  It is found in virtually every grocery store in the world.  

Eaten raw, or cooked, it is an essential culinary delight, though somewhat flavorless as compared to its wild cousin, Agaricus campestris.  It goes by a huge variety of common names though its accurate species name is Agaricus bisporus with common names including, Pink Bottom, Meadow Mushroom, Swiss or Roman Brown Mushroom, Hot-Bed Mushroom, Field Mushroom or the French “Champignon de Paris.”

Gary Gilbert lectures about fungi locally and through the Boston Mycological Club.  Some of his recipes will be featured in the soon to be released Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook, a compendium of recipes from myco-chefs throughout the country.