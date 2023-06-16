Chicken of the Woods is one of the “Top 4” easiest edible mushrooms to identify.  It is right up there with Morels, Puffballs, and the Shaggy Mane.

Its bright orange colors can shine through the woods from a hundred feet away often revealing an awe-inspiring display; brilliant, impressive, and almost magical. Their overlapping orange caps with yellow margins give them a distinctive appearance, suggestive of a colorful female birds’ plumage, but their nickname is actually derived from the texture of their flesh. They are a reasonable replacement for chicken in just about any dish you choose. Nicknamed COW’s, people make BBQ COW Wings for football games or use them in stir-fries. I recommend trying them in a COW Quiche. Their flavor pairs extremely well with cheese and egg. (Recipe below).

Gary Gilbert lectures about fungi locally and through the Boston Mycological Club.  Some of his recipes will be featured in the soon to be released Fantastic Fungi Community Cookbook, a compendium of recipes from myco-chefs throughout the country.