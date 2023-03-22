SPRING IS THE BUFFER SEASON, when daylight savings time brings an extra hour of sunlight, and the cool air starts to warm.  Summer’s coming, and locals start thinking about outdoor dining around Cape Ann.

But over at the Mile Marker One restaurant overlooking the Annisquam River in Gloucester, patrons have been enjoying outdoor dining all winter long in a series of snug, heated waterfront igloo domes, noshing on hearty winter menu items, enjoying cocktails and wine, and private-dining style service while looking out on the sleepy docks of the Cape Ann Marina.  It’s creative, delicious, and beautiful—not to mention fun.

O&A_MM Burrata.jpg

The Caprese Fantastica (above) with burrata stracciatella, organic cherry tomatoes, and grilled Virgilios ciabatta is a popular new menu item, but the Cobb Salad (below) is a loved staple.
O&A_MM Tobin D_2.jpg

Tobin Dominick, managing partner of Cape Ann Marina, inside Mile Marker One’s bar and restaurant. 
O&A_MM igloo ceiling.JPG
O&A_MM CF bites.JPG

Crispy Cauliflower Bites are a new item for spring.
O&A_MM bartender.JPG
O&A_MM Cobb Salad.JPG