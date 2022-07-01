Former Manchester Police officer, Alfred Powers, who served 20 years of service to the town from 1966 to 1986, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday morning. Alfred and his wife Nancy Arena Powers lived on Old Essex Road while in town. They moved to Florida 32 years ago and enjoyed it there all these years. His ashes will be buried in a cemetery for Veterans in Lakeland, Florida.
Alfred Powers
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Powers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- A Sandwich Lover’s Guide To Cape Ann
- Paul Torjesen
- Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast
- Music in the Park returns for 20th year
- Celebration Of Life: Susie Kinder
- Your Top Town Priorities?
- ZBA Discusses Architectural Issues With 40B Developer
- Notes from the Great Marsh: Invasives We’re Watching
- Manchester-Essex Senior Softball Teams Hit The Mark
- Celebration Of Life: Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
- A Sandwich Lover’s Guide To Cape Ann
- Paul Torjesen
- Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast
- Music in the Park returns for 20th year
- Celebration Of Life: Susie Kinder
- Your Top Town Priorities?
- ZBA Discusses Architectural Issues With 40B Developer
- Notes from the Great Marsh: Invasives We’re Watching
- Manchester-Essex Senior Softball Teams Hit The Mark
- Celebration Of Life: Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.