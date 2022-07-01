Former Manchester Police officer, Alfred Powers, who served 20 years of service to the town from 1966 to 1986, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday morning.  Alfred and his wife Nancy Arena Powers lived on Old Essex Road while in town. They moved to Florida 32 years ago and enjoyed it there all these years. His ashes will be buried in a cemetery for Veterans in Lakeland, Florida.

