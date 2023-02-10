Last week four newly published mysteries landed on the Indie Bestseller list (generated each week by the American Booksellers Association from data supplied by its 1,200+ indie bookstore members): How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix, The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis, Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson, and A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham.  

Why so many mysteries all of a sudden?  Maybe it’s just that time of year.  Who doesn’t want to cozy up with a good whodunit when the days are coldest?

Hannah Harlow is owner of The Book Shop, an independent bookstore in Beverly Farms.  Harlow writes biweekly recommendations for us.  See more of what she recommends reading at thecricket.com