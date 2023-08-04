Shop Thoughts_Strike.jpg

Every day here at the Book Shop, our UPS driver delivers on average, seven to eight boxes.  Most of these contain books (which, as you can imagine, are often quite heavy).  New books get published every Tuesday and not a week goes by that we don’t have these new books on order.  

We also place two to three orders with our wholesaler each week, mostly consisting of special orders for customers and restocking bestsellers and other quickly moving books that we want back on our shelves as soon as possible.

The Bookshop is located on the corner of Oak and West Streets in Beverly Farms. Hannah can be reached at (978) 927-2122 or visit the shop's website at https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/