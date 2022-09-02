A special thanks to the volunteers who helped in the library this summer: Katelin Aloi, Pilar Bell, Mary Annabel Chrzanowski, Josh Cohen, Nicolas Curcuru, Sam Heanue, Zubin Pathria, and Claire Yukins. They shelved books, did collection work, created take & make crafts, filled 100s of Bead Bags, helped with programming, painted and more! We couldn’t have done it without your help!
-From all the staff at Manchester Library
MPL Children’s Events:
Topsfield Fair Prize Packets are HERE!
With Summer Reading coming to a close, now is the time to total up your reading minutes on your Bead Boards or Badge Journals and bring them into Ms. Carol. If you've read 700 minutes you will receive your Topsfield Fair Prize Packet that includes an admission ticket (based on age), two ride coupons AND a hot dog and drink. Thank you to the Topsfield Fair Read & Win program for this great prize AND special thanks to The Friends of the Manchester Library for sponsoring our Read to Bead and Badge Journal Reading Programs!
Back to School STORYWALK® is HERE
It's back-to-school fun with our new STORYWALK® Pete the Cat: Rocking in my School Shoes by Eric Litwin. Read and sing your way through the library garden and when you're done, stop in the library or submit your email using the QR Code at the end of the STORYWALK®; you might win your own copy of this great book!
Thank you to the Friends of the Library, The Nina Adams Family and The Hooper Fund for their sponsorship of our STORYWALK.
Free Book Giveaway for New Kindergarteners from our friends at Early Childhood Partners
Is your child attending Kindergarten this fall? If yes, please stop by the Children's Room to receive your own copy of Countdown to Kindergarten! 10 More Sleeps Until School Starts! by Marjorie Blain Parker.
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register through CFCE for this program*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club and Manchester by the Sea Public Library.
Pre-K Hooray! with Paige Menchini (Please register through CFCE for this program*)
Tuesdays, September 20 through October 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
Seaside Saturday with Julie Arthur (Please register through CFCE for this program*)
Join Julie every second Saturday, starting September 10 at 10-11 a.m. at the library for themed stories, activities and crafts.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
Henna at the Library
Friday, September 16, 4-6 p.m., ages 11-19
Mandy is back with HENNA! If you’re lucky enough to be between 11-19, bring your friends, pick a design, and be painted with a gorgeous natural dye that will last all week. There will be snacks! No need to register, just come. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org
College Application Essay OFFICE HOURS
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with a professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Fall will be FUN
This fall, the Teen Loft will be offering a fantastic variety of fun stuff to do for people ages 11-18. Do you dream of stardom? Maybe you’ll join our ukulele band! Or would you rather become one with nature and take part in our wilderness survival courses? Are you crafty? Make a magic dragon eye with Pop-Up Art School. These are just a few of the fall offerings coming your way starting in September. For more info, check out the YA Programs listings on our website, manchesterpl.org.
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Manchester Public Library Re-Opens on Saturday Beginning September 10
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday we are open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, September 13 at 4-5 p.m.
Join us in person at the library or on Zoom to discuss The Magician by Colm Toibin. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk, and you can use the library's curbside pickup or home delivery service to get a copy.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, September 13 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Diversity Matters has been meeting monthly at the library since 2020. We look at classic and contemporary books that examine racism in both historical and personal context. Please join us for thoughtful discussions on the second Tuesday of each month. Meeting on the lawn from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. as long as the weather allows. Copies of the books are available at the front desk for reading the month prior to a meeting.
September & October we will read “Common Ground: A Turbulent Decade in the Lives of Three American Families” by J. Anthony Lukas. Due to the length of this book, it will be discussed in two sessions. The next session will be Tuesday, October 11.
Motown -- Music That Moved The World (Virtual)
Thursday, September 15 at 2-3 p.m.
Using audio and visual content we’ll trace the amazing musical journey from the power soul of “Dancing in The Streets” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” to the psychedelic soul of “Cloud Nine” and “What’s Going On” to the pop-soul of The Jackson 5. Timeless music that moved us then and moves us now. Led by Gary Wenstrup, who has taught courses on the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Motown Records for the Continuing Education Departments of College of DuPage and Oakton (IL) Community College. This event is offered in partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library.
Register to receive a zoom link for this virtual presentation at manchesterpl.org/events.
