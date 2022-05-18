p_7 Essex Library_TOHP_Logo.jpg

Weekly Story Hours

With April on Wednesdays

Wee Ones, 0-2years 9 a.m.

Preschool 3-5 years 10 a.m.

Stories, songs, fingerplays, rhymes and crafts. Fun for all!

Crafternoon

Tuesday, May 24, 3:30 p.m.

Ages 5 up. Get creative and make a bug from yarn. 

Drop in or grab a to-go kit.

Akin book

Community Book Group

Tuesday, May 24, 10 a.m.

Discussion of Akin by Emma Donohue

All welcome, books available at the circ desk

WIFI HOTSPOTS are available to check out. 

Borrow the internet. Free data and international calling are available. 

Circulation policies apply, borrowed for a 3-week period.

MUSEUM PASSES

Don't forget museums are open! Visit your favorite at a discounted rate! Peabody Essex Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Museum of Science, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Aquarium, Children’s Museum, Wenham

Saturday Sing-a-Long with Katie Outside

May 28 at 10 a.m.

Early literacy music and movement storytime for the whole family. Designed for ages 0 to 8. A CFCE grant program, registration required at EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489

SUMMER READING KICK-OFF 

Monday, June 20, 2-4 p.m. Root Beer Floats at the Grove.

FLY into summer reading at the Grove and enjoy your root beer float. If you're finishing up kindergarten or in grades 1-5, see you there!

Rain moves the event to the third floor at the library from 4-6 pm.

Register essexpl.org/events.

Coming Soon: Library of Things to the library catalog

Get ready to have some fun with items borrowed from the Library of Things! Corn Hole, Croquet, Pop up Canopy, Bocce, Giant Jenga, Paddleboard, Pickleball set, USB Disk Drive will be available for local pickup.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.