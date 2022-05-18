Weekly Story Hours
With April on Wednesdays
Wee Ones, 0-2years 9 a.m.
Preschool 3-5 years 10 a.m.
Stories, songs, fingerplays, rhymes and crafts. Fun for all!
Crafternoon
Tuesday, May 24, 3:30 p.m.
Ages 5 up. Get creative and make a bug from yarn.
Drop in or grab a to-go kit.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, May 24, 10 a.m.
Discussion of Akin by Emma Donohue
All welcome, books available at the circ desk
WIFI HOTSPOTS are available to check out.
Borrow the internet. Free data and international calling are available.
Circulation policies apply, borrowed for a 3-week period.
MUSEUM PASSES
Don't forget museums are open! Visit your favorite at a discounted rate! Peabody Essex Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Museum of Science, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Aquarium, Children’s Museum, Wenham
Saturday Sing-a-Long with Katie Outside
May 28 at 10 a.m.
Early literacy music and movement storytime for the whole family. Designed for ages 0 to 8. A CFCE grant program, registration required at EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489
SUMMER READING KICK-OFF
Monday, June 20, 2-4 p.m. Root Beer Floats at the Grove.
FLY into summer reading at the Grove and enjoy your root beer float. If you're finishing up kindergarten or in grades 1-5, see you there!
Rain moves the event to the third floor at the library from 4-6 pm.
Register essexpl.org/events.
Coming Soon: Library of Things to the library catalog
Get ready to have some fun with items borrowed from the Library of Things! Corn Hole, Croquet, Pop up Canopy, Bocce, Giant Jenga, Paddleboard, Pickleball set, USB Disk Drive will be available for local pickup.
