How nice it was to have the Fourth of July back in full swing.
It’s the holiday of choice for these parts, and in my town the parade starts at 10 a.m. Personally, this seems like an ill-advised hour for me to arrive in last year’s red, white and blues and have a mimosa thrust into my hand. But tradition is tradition, and I don’t see this one changing any time soon. There is another tradition that arrives with the guests that join us. It’s the need for extra sleep space, and how far do we go to accommodate them? It’s a tricky business, so I find it helpful to break the overnight guests into three categories.
Category 1 is for hosting “Guests of Honor.” This category is reserved for elderly relatives, or maybe one of your kids that just had a baby. They get a bonafide guest room and, if they are lucky, maybe a bathroom too. I won’t talk too much about them here, because they are pretty much all set. I mean, in a pinch you might even vacate your own room for them, right? They get the best of what you have.
Category 2 is otherwise known as “The Onslaught,” and I think most of us have experienced this at one time or another. These guests are the six college friends that came home with your son, whose names you never really quite got straight. These are the work friends that came for a beach weekend with your daughter, when you know she’s looking for another job. Or the thrice removed cousins that were ‘“just passing through.” They are the guests that, although the loveliest of people, may arrive at the last minute and may very well be empty-handed. It’s ok, we won’t take it personally.
And sure, “Come on in!” and, “Of course you can bring your friends!” or relatives, or pet chinchilla. You’ve got a generous heart, and these types of visits come with their own set of silver linings. But for sleeping, these folks get air-mattresses, single trundle beds, a pull out, or even a makeshift bed of couch cushions under the dining room table. (Which is where I ended up during a memorable cape weekend many, many years ago.)
Just think about it as if you are running a European hostel, where the accommodations are simple and where house rules apply. Figure out what yours are, but an example is deflating the air mattresses and folding the blankets into a stack in the morning. It’s all up to you of course. But please don’t buy bunk beds for these folks, or convert your family room into permanent sleeping berths in anticipation of visits like these. They are really just so lucky to have whatever you choose to offer.
Lastly there is Guest Category 3, or, ”Our Loved Ones,” and these folks may require some special care. Maybe they are your children or your mother or your college friends. But these are bed spaces that deserve some of your attention. Give them nice linens, and maybe some cut flowers—even if you have them sleeping under the dining room table.
There is lots of practical advice for housing these special Category 3 folks. Like outfitting your office with a murphy bed (much more comfortable than a pull out) or creating a dormitory in that room over the garage, or in the attic or the basement. These are the guests that you might actually buy a bed frame for. Because you love them, and you really want them to come back.
Other sneaky sleep spaces can be found in sheds, garages or even boathouses. I see this done a lot in vacation communities. They empty out these storage areas when the weather gets warm and they convert these spaces into guest houses. I slept in one on the Vineyard—a converted shed. Yes, it was a chilly tiptoe to the bathroom in the main house—but it was worth it because the shed was so thoughtfully outfitted. I honestly appreciated the privacy and just tried not to drink a bunch of water before bed.
The wall mounted “mini-split” heating and air conditioning units really lend themselves to taking unused spaces and making them functional for your needs. They are not dirt cheap, but depending on your situation, they may be worth the investment.
And these found spaces? You don’t have to fully renovate the whole room… maybe just spray it all white, throw down an area rug, clean the windows, install the screens, and then thoroughly de-cobweb. The nice linens and your quality pillows will do the rest. When you’re done, cover everything with sheets, turn off the mini-split and be ready for the next round of guests that roll through.
As for impractical advice? Well, I have an embarrassing number of ideas. Like putting a vintage airstream under a tree in the back yard… Or building a tree house/guest house… Or putting up some “glamping” type tents on wooden platforms… Or what the heck? How about buying land and setting up a series of A-frames (they come in kits! I could build one for each child!) And don’t even get me started on houseboats. Honestly.
See how easy it is for my inner crazy to leak out?
But ultimately my point is this: go the extra mile for those special guests. Find them some space. Give them nice pillows, clean sheets, and a cut flower. And then they will forgive your inner crazy too.
Jen Coles is a professional home designer and mother of four who lives in Manchester. Colescoloranddesign.com
