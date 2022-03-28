A signature seasonal cocktail can be a tasty soundtrack to celebrate times right now with friends & family. And Annie's lemmony bomb can break you out of the winter rut.
Ingredients
1 jigger vodka
1 jigger Goldschlagger
3 lemons
4 basil leaves
spritz to taste
This is how you make this drink to taste it's going to be so great we all love it and in the summer you'll think you've died and gone to heaven it's so great and they'll be talking about your drink for the rest of eternity it's all going to be so great.
