Library Christmas Holiday Hours
Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25 the library is closed.
The library will reopen Sunday, December 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Planting Workshop for Kids with Manchester Garden Club
Saturday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. Have fun decorating a clay pot and learn about planting bulbs for indoor blooms in the winter. For children ages 4+, space is limited and masks required.
Christmas by the Sea Weekend at the Library
Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, December 5, 1-4 p.m.
Welcome the season with a new StoryWalk, then come into the Library for some Pom-Pom making fun. Maker stations will be set up in the Children’s room, Teen loft and Fireplace room.
Simplify Meal Planning
Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. Join Vanessa Young of Thirst Radish as she gives you a fun presentation on how to simplify weekly meal planning during the busy holiday season.
Holiday Luminarias
Friday, December 3 at 4 p.m. during the holiday stroll, be sure to stop by and see the Holiday Luminarias that will be decorated on the front lawn of the Manchester Library and the Manchester Historical Museum. The lights will be up until Saturday, December 4.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, December 7 at 4 p.m. join us to discuss American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins.
Stories and Songs with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays, December 8, 15 at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes and simple stories in the library. Masks are required for ages 3+.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, December 14 from 5-6 p.m. we will be discussing “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Linoleum Block Printing
Saturday, December 11 from 1-3 p.m. for ages 11 to adult. Learn how to transfer an image to a linoleum block, safely carve into it using an assortment of tools, and print by hand with inks.
Pompom-a-palooza
Saturday, December 4 from 11-2:30 p.m. You know that pompom garland you’ve been wanting to make? Pompoms are a piece of cake, and much more fun to make if you’re sipping cider and laughing with your friends.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Virtual PJ Story Time
Starting Thursday, October 21 for ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.