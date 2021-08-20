Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Summer Weekend Schedule
The library will be closed on Saturdays starting after June 26.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, August 27 at 10:30 a.m. join the Mystery Book Group at the Manchester Community Center where they will discuss A Fine Line by William G. Tapply.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, September 7 at 4 p.m. join us to discuss The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan.
Outdoor Wi-Fi Access
As the days grow longer and warmer, stop by the Manchester Library and settle on the front lawn’s outdoor chairs or by the teak table and enjoy the library’s updated and extended Wi-Fi signal.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Movie Night at Masconomo Park
Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. come enjoy a movie under the stars. The library, the 375th Celebration Committee and Crosby’s are hosting a family friendly Disney Pixar movie. Arrive at the park between 7-8 p.m. to get a great spot.
Summer Reading Program
Starting Monday, August 23 you can bring your completed Summer Reading Badge Journals in for Raffle Tickets and Read to Bead Boards for a Bead Chart. Topsfield Fair Packets will be available for kids entering grades k-5 who have completed their summer reading. Raffle prizes will be drawn on Tuesday, September 7.
Dungeons and Dragons
Thursdays 1-3 p.m. for grades 6-9, throughout the summer for rousing adventures in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.
Bunnies and Stories on the Library Lawn.
Friday, August 20 at 10:30 with Mrs. Turpel.