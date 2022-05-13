To the Editor,
Our next-door neighbor Cathy Bilotta is running for the MBTS Select Board and we are pleased to endorse her candidacy. Cathy has been a very positive asset as a trustee of our condo association. She has always been a steady, calming presence with great common sense. She tackles challenges with clear thinking and intelligence and she is diligent and prompt in completing tasks. Cathy listens carefully to all opinions and most importantly she treats everyone with respect.
Nelia and Ken Bixby
Manchester