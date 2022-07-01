To the Editor
Whelp, the Board of Select [insert one of 72 genders, alternatively one of 78 pronouns, except “men”] do not care about 57.3539288112827% of the people who voted to keep Police and Fire dispatch local.
Under the cover of darkness [not really because it was the longest day of the year] the Board of Select [same as above, or, what the heck, pick a new one] voted to regionalize despite your vote.
I thought it appropriate to provide a public service: if you are planning on stubbing your toe at Agassiz Rock (Oops, they changed the name because history happened) “The Monoliths” or choking on a Pancake at Tucks Point, you may want to do it sooner rather than later. You’re welcome.
Happy 4th of July!
Christina Brown